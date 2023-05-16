Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,674,808 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,706 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $28,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 322.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.38 and its 200-day moving average is $18.33.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 666.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on GOLD. StockNews.com began coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

