Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 57,680 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,049,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,680 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.74% of Selective Insurance Group worth $93,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at $29,083,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 27.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 998,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,256,000 after purchasing an additional 212,085 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,313,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $595,312,000 after purchasing an additional 123,349 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,903,000 after purchasing an additional 116,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at $7,341,000. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

SIGI stock opened at $103.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.63. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.81 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.41 and its 200 day moving average is $95.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.13). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $999.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 29.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIGI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.17.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a New Jersey insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

