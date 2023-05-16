Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 204,816 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,707,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,816 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.22% of Utz Brands worth $27,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 236.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Utz Brands

In other news, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $24,990,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,648,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,782,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 2,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $54,881.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,372,094 shares in the company, valued at $64,103,506.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $24,990,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,648,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,782,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,509,197 shares of company stock worth $25,164,835. Corporate insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:UTZ opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.05. Utz Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,716.00, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $354.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,200.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UTZ has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese, veggie, other snacks and pork skins. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Hanover, PA.

