Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,677,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,307 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 3.62% of Grid Dynamics worth $30,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 412.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on GDYN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Grid Dynamics Price Performance

In other Grid Dynamics news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 74,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $878,178.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,274,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,700,287.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GDYN opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.62. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $24.27. The company has a market cap of $621.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a positive return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $80.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Grid Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grid Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. The firm core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. It also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.