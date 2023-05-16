Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $79.11 Million Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 854,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,942 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $79,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $77.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

In related news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $256,733.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $68.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 15.21%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Featured Stories

