Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Decreases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 2.0% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 156.8% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 71,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after acquiring an additional 43,718 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,023,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,200,996,000 after buying an additional 754,342 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $1,131,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $105.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.57.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

