Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 10,245 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,245 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ABB were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ABB by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,864,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,526,000 after acquiring an additional 196,230 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ABB by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,822,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,278,000 after acquiring an additional 61,975 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in ABB by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,392,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,380,000 after acquiring an additional 182,201 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in ABB by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 2,185,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,088,000 after acquiring an additional 382,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ABB by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,978,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,896,000 after acquiring an additional 32,202 shares in the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The company has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.88.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ABB in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.68.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

