J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 193,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $33,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,437,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,813,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,067.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 192,319 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth $24,514,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 391,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,512,000 after purchasing an additional 104,127 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $175.54 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $200.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $438,359.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,330.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $438,359.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,194,330.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $616,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,158 shares of company stock worth $1,264,895 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $214.00 to $207.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.67.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.