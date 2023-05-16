Jennison Associates LLC Has $34.82 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,439 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $34,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 156.8% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 71,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 43,718 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,023,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,200,996,000 after acquiring an additional 754,342 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $1,131,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $105.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $424.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Argus boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.57.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

