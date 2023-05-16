Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,416,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,934 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.05% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $79,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,335,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,273,000 after purchasing an additional 38,342 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,554,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,065,000 after purchasing an additional 34,436 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,615,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,859,000 after purchasing an additional 51,663 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,709,000 after purchasing an additional 85,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 13.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,533,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,635,000 after purchasing an additional 184,486 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $483,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,942,852.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $483,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,942,852.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 11,061 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $544,864.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 633,666 shares in the company, valued at $31,214,387.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,367,746 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.74. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.21. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $59.46.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 141.30% and a net margin of 30.62%. The firm had revenue of $181.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.07 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on HALO. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. SVB Securities downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.30.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

