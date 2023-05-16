Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Stock Holdings Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,550,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 419,555 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $79,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,275.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

GPK opened at $25.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.97. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $26.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.47.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging

In other Graphic Packaging news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $4,142,298.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 427,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,013.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Graphic Packaging news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $4,142,298.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 427,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,013.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $1,439,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,250 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

