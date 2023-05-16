Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Position Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,952 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Digital Realty Trust worth $89,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DLR opened at $98.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 88.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.06. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $141.77.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 439.64%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.92.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

