Jennison Associates LLC Has $29.40 Million Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,604,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,993 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $29,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 43.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STWD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

STWD stock opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average is $19.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.57. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $24.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.60%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 102.13%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

