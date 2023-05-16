Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $78.83 Million Stock Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,220,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,648 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.51% of Cohen & Steers worth $78,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNS. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers in the third quarter valued at $581,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 281.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 21.3% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 189,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,848,000 after buying an additional 33,280 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 123.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. 47.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNS opened at $54.53 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.34 and a twelve month high of $78.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.14 and its 200-day moving average is $65.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $126.08 million during the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 53.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.47%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Cohen & Steers from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

