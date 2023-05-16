Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Holdings Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,141,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,751,199 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.38% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $229,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,493,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,528 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,646,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $966,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,480 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $960,796,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 831.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,614,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $700,337,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,806,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $554,960,000 after purchasing an additional 800,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.14.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $56.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.53. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $69.46. The firm has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.17). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.02%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

Featured Stories

