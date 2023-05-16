Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,168,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,171 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 7.55% of TriMas worth $87,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRS. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,934,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,661,000 after buying an additional 254,948 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after buying an additional 137,500 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,453,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,449,000 after buying an additional 96,183 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,645,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,378,000 after buying an additional 57,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,930,000 after purchasing an additional 44,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Get TriMas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRS. StockNews.com began coverage on TriMas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

TriMas Price Performance

In related news, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 4,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $118,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,832.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,280.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $118,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,148 shares in the company, valued at $241,832.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,027 shares of company stock worth $26,008. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TriMas stock opened at $25.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TriMas Co. has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $31.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.71.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. TriMas had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. TriMas’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. TriMas’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

About TriMas

(Get Rating)

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistant caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.