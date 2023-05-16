Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,168,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,171 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 7.55% of TriMas worth $87,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRS. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,934,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,661,000 after buying an additional 254,948 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after buying an additional 137,500 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,453,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,449,000 after buying an additional 96,183 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,645,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,378,000 after buying an additional 57,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,930,000 after purchasing an additional 44,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRS. StockNews.com began coverage on TriMas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.
Insider Buying and Selling
TriMas Price Performance
Shares of TriMas stock opened at $25.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TriMas Co. has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $31.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.71.
TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. TriMas had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. TriMas’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TriMas Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. TriMas’s payout ratio is 11.76%.
About TriMas
TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistant caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TriMas (TRS)
- Fast-Food Stocks Set To Sizzle This Summer
- Lightspeed Commerce to Capitalize on Labor Shortage
- The Turnaround for Weight Watchers is Taking Shape
- Is Uber Stock Pricing in Operational GAAP Profitability Soon?
- Workhorse Group: Consider Getting Back on the Horse
Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.