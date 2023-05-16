Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATKR. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Atkore during the third quarter worth about $9,830,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at about $527,000. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Atkore by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 72,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after buying an additional 23,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $808,000.

Insider Activity at Atkore

In other news, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $713,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Atkore news, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $713,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $1,497,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATKR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atkore has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

NYSE ATKR opened at $122.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $154.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.54 and its 200 day moving average is $125.89.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

