Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,862,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413,370 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.69% of Hillenbrand worth $80,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of HI stock opened at $47.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.48. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $53.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.20 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.07%.

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

