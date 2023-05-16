Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 85.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,432 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COMT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,456,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,581,000 after buying an additional 1,246,474 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,597,000 after purchasing an additional 842,486 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,076,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 534,386 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $16,895,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,189,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,710,000 after purchasing an additional 292,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COMT opened at $25.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.08. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The company has a market cap of $817.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 0.53.

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

