Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,682 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Tapestry by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 13,709 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,947 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Tapestry by 4.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,750 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in Tapestry by 2.1% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 17,116 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TPR opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.06. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. OTR Global upgraded Tapestry from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

