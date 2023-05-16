Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $94.29 Million Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,504,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,424 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $94,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Motco boosted its holdings in Evergy by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Evergy by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

EVRG opened at $61.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.50. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $71.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

In other Evergy news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $1,345,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

