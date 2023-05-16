Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 45,719 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,201,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,719 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.79% of A. O. Smith worth $81,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,241,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,519,000 after purchasing an additional 192,593 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,740,000 after buying an additional 225,462 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.8% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,001,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,386,000 after buying an additional 70,578 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,955,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,218,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,203,000 after buying an additional 515,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

AOS stock opened at $68.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $71.87.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $966.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 75.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.13.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.89 per share, for a total transaction of $267,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,218.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.89 per share, for a total transaction of $267,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,218.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

