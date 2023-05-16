Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 72,255 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,440,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 72,255 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.17% of SLM worth $95,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SLM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in SLM by 22.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in SLM by 1,958.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SLM by 24.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on SLM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.21. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average of $15.31.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. SLM had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

