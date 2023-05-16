Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 31,718 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,718 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.68% of Everest Re Group worth $217,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on RE. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.60.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

NYSE:RE opened at $383.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $394.99.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.48 by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 45.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.15%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

