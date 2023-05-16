Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $53.23 Million Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 626,763 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 83,034 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.45% of AECOM worth $53,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AECOM during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in AECOM by 4,060.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in AECOM by 20.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in AECOM during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE ACM opened at $79.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.80. AECOM has a twelve month low of $60.74 and a twelve month high of $92.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

About AECOM

(Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.