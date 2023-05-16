Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $10,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNI. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846,281 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,104 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $109,368,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,350,111,000 after purchasing an additional 800,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

NYSE:CNI opened at $121.44 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $129.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $80.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.5835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.47%.

CNI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. CIBC raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.61.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Articles

