Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,859 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,403 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $9,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of GSK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 71,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of GSK by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 63,636 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,630 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.79) to GBX 1,730 ($21.67) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.91) to GBX 1,400 ($17.54) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,576.88.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK Increases Dividend

Shares of GSK opened at $36.78 on Tuesday. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $45.14. The company has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.94 and a 200-day moving average of $35.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.43%.

GSK Profile

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

