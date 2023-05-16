Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 184 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lessened its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 32.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Chart Industries by 70.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,709,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Chart Industries by 11.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Chart Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Chart Industries by 60.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Chart Industries stock opened at $115.45 on Tuesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.44 and a 52 week high of $242.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -577.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $537.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GTLS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.29 per share, for a total transaction of $247,688.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,869,938.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chart Industries news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.01 per share, with a total value of $525,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,095.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.29 per share, with a total value of $247,688.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,869,938.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,875 shares of company stock worth $836,825. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Read More

