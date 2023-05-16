Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REXR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 139.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at about $882,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 37.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after buying an additional 1,587,612 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth about $1,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Insider Activity at Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $975,808.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $975,808.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $1,986,149.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of REXR opened at $55.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 58.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.74 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.34.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

