First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $93,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $563,524,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,059,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $288.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $292.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $290.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.96.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

