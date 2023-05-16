960 Shares in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Acquired by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 960 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARW. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.71.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $152,456.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 10,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $1,213,016.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,769.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $152,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,010 shares of company stock worth $4,612,191. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ARW opened at $119.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $134.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.09.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.13. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

Further Reading

