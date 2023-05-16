Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New $41,000 Investment in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FR. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,737.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,996,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,956,000 after buying an additional 4,724,410 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 7,823.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,435,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,967,000 after buying an additional 3,392,628 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 80.9% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,845,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,334,000 after buying an additional 1,719,882 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,256,000 after purchasing an additional 844,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 24.6% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,647,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,446,000 after purchasing an additional 719,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $397,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,238,757.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Several research firms have recently commented on FR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.13.

NYSE FR opened at $53.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $55.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.99.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 44.76%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

