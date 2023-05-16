Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New Investment in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 23,593 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $766,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 25,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE X opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.83.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 2.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United States Steel news, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $1,176,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $31,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,690.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $1,176,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Further Reading

