First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,455,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,291 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $90,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.11.

TSN opened at $49.47 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.11 and a 52 week high of $92.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

In related news, insider Brady J. Stewart purchased 2,040 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $99,735.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brady J. Stewart bought 2,040 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donnie King purchased 10,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.35 per share, for a total transaction of $500,422.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,361.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $846,258. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

