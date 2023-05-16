Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.50% of Texas Pacific Land worth $90,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TPL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,200,000 after acquiring an additional 54,723 shares during the period. Lion Long Term Partners LP purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,618,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,635,000 after purchasing an additional 47,484 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 17.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,526,000 after buying an additional 22,265 shares during the period. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 6,300.0% in the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 19,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,949,000 after buying an additional 19,278 shares in the last quarter. 58.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,396.00 to $1,399.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,370.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.87. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $1,331.59 and a 1 year high of $2,739.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,607.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,022.06.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $12.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.14 by ($2.20). The business had revenue of $152.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.71 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 54.93 EPS for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.06%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

