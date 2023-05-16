First Trust Advisors LP Sells 5,372 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,372 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $90,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Gordon Haskett raised their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,962,294. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $295.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $228.34 and a 12-month high of $298.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $282.92 and its 200 day moving average is $274.17.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

