Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases New Stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 44,712,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,855 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,799,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,839,000 after purchasing an additional 365,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,546,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,692 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,178 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,220,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,715,000 after purchasing an additional 68,160 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of COLD opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $32.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,496.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.50.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4,400.00%.

COLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.94.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.