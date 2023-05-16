Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes $51,000 Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNIT. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,862,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696,394 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,471,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,073,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,352,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,550,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $899.42 million, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.36. Uniti Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71.

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.92%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is -150.00%.

In related news, CEO Kenny Gunderman purchased 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $983,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,372,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,244.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNIT shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on Uniti Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Uniti Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Uniti Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uniti Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.61.

Uniti Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

