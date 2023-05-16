Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New $91,000 Investment in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Westlake by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Westlake by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Westlake by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Westlake by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Westlake from $119.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America downgraded Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $142.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Westlake from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Westlake from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Shares of WLK opened at $115.29 on Tuesday. Westlake Co. has a 1 year low of $81.29 and a 1 year high of $137.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.56 and a 200-day moving average of $111.79.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.00. Westlake had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.77%.

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

