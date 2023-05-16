First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 361,715 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,533,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 361,715 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $93,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 138.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 126.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Shares of SON stock opened at $59.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.30 and its 200 day moving average is $59.76. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $65.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonoco Products

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $110,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $30,458.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,717.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SON. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Argus upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Further Reading

