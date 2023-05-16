Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys Shares of 3,081 Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

BUG stock opened at $22.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $699.08 million, a PE ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $19.58 and a one year high of $28.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.62.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.