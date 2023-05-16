Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys Shares of 3,081 Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance
BUG stock opened at $22.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $699.08 million, a PE ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $19.58 and a one year high of $28.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.62.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG)
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Turns Profitable On Successful Drug Launch
- Fast-Food Stocks Set To Sizzle This Summer
- Lightspeed Commerce to Capitalize on Labor Shortage
- The Turnaround for Weight Watchers is Taking Shape
- Is Uber Stock Pricing in Operational GAAP Profitability Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.