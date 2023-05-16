Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys 6,798 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,798 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $393,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $3,379,000. Aviva PLC grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 981.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 184,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 167,303 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 38.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,249,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,855,000 after acquiring an additional 902,351 shares during the period. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ballard Power Systems Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.48. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $9.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.26 and a current ratio of 14.06.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BLDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.25 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.82.
Ballard Power Systems Company Profile
Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.
