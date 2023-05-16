1,585 Shares in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Bought by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,585 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 391.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $99,243.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $707,482.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,129 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,358.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $99,243.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL opened at $80.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $89.10.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Jabil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.