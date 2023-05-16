3,121 Shares in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Purchased by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,121 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in National Instruments by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in National Instruments by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in National Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in National Instruments by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments Stock Performance

NATI opened at $58.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 1.19.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NATI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Instruments in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

About National Instruments

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.