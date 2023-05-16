Impax Asset Management Group plc Cuts Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 652,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,152,000 after acquiring an additional 96,489 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 216,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $44,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,926. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $92.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.60 and a fifty-two week high of $112.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

