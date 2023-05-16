Impax Asset Management Group plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Cognex were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGNX. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Cognex by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognex in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 136.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Cognex in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $51.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.38. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $58.12. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 1.60.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Cognex had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $239.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 28.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CGNX. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet cut Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $44,131.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cognex news, Director Patrick Alias sold 4,375 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $216,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodor Krantz sold 912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $44,131.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,887 shares of company stock worth $290,525 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

Featured Articles

