Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $904,000 Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

IR opened at $58.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $60.39.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.94%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $1,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,345 shares in the company, valued at $10,887,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.36.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

