Impax Asset Management Group plc Lowers Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,015 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Newmont were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Newmont by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 62,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 31,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,020 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Newmont Price Performance

NEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.61.

NEM stock opened at $47.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.35 and a beta of 0.33. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $70.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -242.42%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading

