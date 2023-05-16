Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RRX opened at $127.58 on Tuesday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $108.28 and a one year high of $162.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RRX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

