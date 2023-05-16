KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,708 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 97,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

KeyCorp Price Performance

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,905.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,905.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Victor B. Alexander purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,555.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,428.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 87,700 shares of company stock worth $883,407 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.98. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.24.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

See Also

